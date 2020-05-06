BRITISH COLUMBIA
05/06/2020 18:44 EDT

Hate Crimes Against East Asians Surged In April: Vancouver Police

Police say the number of reported hate crimes doubled in April compared to March of 2020.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate incidents against the city’s East-Asian community.

The first incident happened April 2 after a man was caught on camera defacing windows of a Chinese cultural centre with “racist remarks” in the city’s Chinatown.

Police are also investigating a stranger assault after a man punched an Asian woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on April 12.

The department says they’ve seen an increase in hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts targeting Asians. The police service says they’ve logged 20 anti-Asian hate crimes so far compared to 12 in all of 2019.


For more on how to help, watch the video above

RELATED

  •
    Brian Trinh Senior Editor Of Video Programming & Insights, HuffPost Canada
MORE: vancouver crime vancouver police hate crime Vancouver Chinatown