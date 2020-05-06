The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate incidents against the city’s East-Asian community.



The first incident happened April 2 after a man was caught on camera defacing windows of a Chinese cultural centre with “racist remarks” in the city’s Chinatown.



Police are also investigating a stranger assault after a man punched an Asian woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on April 12.

The department says they’ve seen an increase in hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts targeting Asians. The police service says they’ve logged 20 anti-Asian hate crimes so far compared to 12 in all of 2019.



