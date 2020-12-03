Christmas 2020 is set to be a holiday like no other, so it makes sense that we need Christmas music suited for this unique year.

Thankfully, a Vancouver choir has delivered just that.

The Virtual Pop Choir in Vancouver has produced a very 2020 version of Mariah Carey’s beloved Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and it perfectly captures the year’s mood.

From replacing the song’s titular lyrics with “I will social distance from you” to references to a “superspreader Santa,” the choir works in everything we’ve come to love and hate about 2020, from toilet paper hoarding to murder hornets.

A Personal Christmas Miracle: I helped write/perform a pandemic parody of "All I Want for Christmas is You" w/ Virtual Pop Choir. My proudest moment of 2020 (also my life?) is my role in bringing a five-part harmony on the word "butts" into the world.

https://t.co/Sz5UNzPj4D — Cynara Zeitgeist (@cynaragee) December 2, 2020

The song’s fictional Christmas list includes a mask that doesn’t fog up glasses, more shows to stream while baking sourdough and, of course, a vaccine.

Operated by Chorus Studios in Vancouver, the Virtual Pop Choir has over 70 members, and was formed at the start of the pandemic as a way to transition the organization’s usual choir to a virtual, pandemic-safe space. Group singing has been shown to be a dangerous activity when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

According to the group’s mission statement, they “sing online to keep our community connected and safe.

“We can create joy, spread holiday cheer in our communities AND keep each other healthy by following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s safety guidelines,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Take care of yourselves and each other. We love you!”

During the daily B.C. COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, the province’s chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about the video, and what she specifically wanted for Christmas.

“Vaccine. I want this to be over.” she said. “What I want for Christmas is for everyone to stay home with their family and stay safe so we can make it through to the next year.”

Don’t we all. Until then, at least we’ve got Christmas music to help us make it through.