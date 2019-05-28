Vancouver Businesses Are Feeling The Pain From The Housing Downturn

KathrynHatashitaLee via Getty Images Retail locations near the corner of Robson at Burrard streets in downtown Vancouver.

Realtors aren’t the only ones whose business is taking a hit as the housing market corrects in Vancouver and across the rest of the province.

Some retailers are also feeling the pinch, a recent report from Central 1 Credit Union says.

Specifically, Central 1 Deputy Chief Economist Bryan Yu suggests that retailers who benefit to some extent from homebuying activity, such as furniture stores, are seeing slower sales these days. “In terms of the retail segment… what we can see is that the housing-market slowdown is having a negative impact,” Yu tells Livabl.

