Vancouver Gelato Shop Sets World Record For Most Flavours

Vancouver is known for a lot of things: Hosting the 2010 Winter Olympics, lots of rain, a typically mediocre (but this year surprisingly good) hockey team, and high rent. But it’ll soon be known as the home of a world-record number of ice cream flavours. The popular gelato shop La Casa Gelato officially broke a world record Thursday by formally entering their 238 unique flavours as the most on site at an ice cream shop.

Officials from Guinness World Records were on hand to formally mark the shop’s accomplishment. They’ve got classic chocolate and vanilla, of course. But there’s also a flavour for every occasion, from honeycomb to strawberry Oreo, and there’s even a “vodka ceasar” sorbetto on offer. It’s a lot of flavours. To put that in perspective, if you ate a different gelato every day, it would take over eight months to get through all 238. And honestly, it is incredibly impressive if you can eat gelato that often without getting sick.