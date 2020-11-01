Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People celebrate Halloween on Granville Street in Vancouver, B.C. on October 31, 2020.

Vancouver police say they are disappointed after social media posts showed downtown streets crowded with party-goers on Halloween night, apparently flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Spokesman Const. Jason Doucette says it wasn’t possible to try to disperse the alcohol-fuelled crowd or issue tickets due to a number of factors.

He says the number of people in downtown grew larger than expected and additional resources were brought in from around the city.