11/01/2020 22:49 EST

Crowd Of Unmasked Partygoers Flooded Vancouver's Granville Street On Halloween

Police said they had to bring in additional resources from around the city.

  • The Canadian Press
Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People celebrate Halloween on Granville Street in Vancouver, B.C. on October 31, 2020.

Vancouver police say they are disappointed after social media posts showed downtown streets crowded with party-goers on Halloween night, apparently flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.  

Spokesman Const. Jason Doucette says it wasn’t possible to try to disperse the alcohol-fuelled crowd or issue tickets due to a number of factors. 

He says the number of people in downtown grew larger than expected and additional resources were brought in from around the city. 

Doucette says police made a number of arrests for minor offences, such as causing a disturbance, but there were no reported injuries.

He says police likely won’t have a clear picture of calls for service on Halloween until later today.

On Thursday, B.C.’s chief medical officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the province was in a “danger zone” with more than 2,300 active cases of COVID-19 being reported.  

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2020.

