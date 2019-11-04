VANCOUVER ― The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) says home sales surged 45.4 per cent in October from a year earlier as lower prices helped boost sales.

The board says there were 2,858 sales for the month, up from 1,966 sales a year ago, to come in 9.8 per cent above the 10-year sales average for October.

“This is a more comfortable market for people on both sides of a real estate transaction,” REBGV president Ashley Smith said.

“Home sale and listing activity were both at typical levels for our region in September.”

