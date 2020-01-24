Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of Vancouver Island, No Tsunami Expected

UCLUELET, B.C. — Earthquakes Canada say no tsunami is expected following a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that was felt on Vancouver Island and in Greater Vancouver.

The federal agency says the seismic event was detected at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time about 38 kilometres underground off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The United States Geological Survey pegs the magnitude at 4.8 and says it struck about 48 kilometres southeast of Ucluelet, B.C.

Earthquakes Canada says there have been no reports of damage and none would be expected.