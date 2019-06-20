Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The photo shows a man walking down the Juan de Fuca Trail on Vancouver Island near Sooke, B.C., in 2017.

SOOKE, B.C. — One teenager has died and another is in critical but stable condition after a tree fell on at least one of them at a camp near the Vancouver Island community of Sooke, B.C.

Officials with the Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to Camp Barnard after receiving a report that a boy was trapped under a tree.

One person was seen being transported by ambulance while rescuers attempted CPR on another person on a nearby river bank.