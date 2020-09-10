Melanie Woods/HuffPost Canada A western hemlock looper moth is pictured in Burnaby, B.C. on Sept, 10, 2020.

2020 has thrown a lot at us. The COVID-19 pandemic. Murder hornets. A literal garbage fire. But Vancouver residents are currently in the midst of another 2020 apocalyptic happening. Moths. Millions and millions of moths.

i for one, did not have "mothpocalypse" on my "end of the world" bingo card. — Samantha Marie Nock (@sammymarie) September 10, 2020

They’re in our streets. They’re on the bus. They cluster around street lights at night in swarms, foreshadowing some darkness we don’t yet know. Their little corpses litter the sidewalk seemingly everywhere. They’ve even somehow found a way to fly up 27 floors and desperately cling to the outside of my apartment window — there’s literally one fluttering beside me as I write this. The mothpocalypse is real, and I really do hate it. Metro Vancouver residents started noticing the insect influx last week and most of them, understandably, were not happy with 2020’s latest “WTF” moment.

Every year during the butterfly migration I explain to people that they’d all be scared too if these were moths.



VANCOUVER IS HAVING A MOTH MIGRATION RIGHT NOW HELP — Racheal 😷🖤 (@RachealSarah3) September 9, 2020

Vancouver is living through massive moth swarms all over town right now, and I'm just saying, 2020 would totally be the year Mothman reveals he's no urban legend... — Abby (@abbythetweet) September 10, 2020

Ok #bugtwitter I've seen literally hundreds of these lil miscreants all over Vancouver/Burnaby today. Why?!? pic.twitter.com/QpgXS7snmW — Peter Musser (@the_musser) September 10, 2020

I really thought this moth thing was just Vancouver Twitter overreacting, and then I walked into my bedroom... pic.twitter.com/phZZbU0o8D — Robyn (@robynmchan) September 10, 2020

But unlike so much of what has happened this year, there’s a somewhat logical explanation for the flying fiends of doom. They’re western hemlock loopers, and pose little threat to people. But they can be a big problem for B.C.’s forests. Western hemlock loopers experience a surge in population — ironically called an “outbreak” — roughly every 11 to 15 years on B.C.’s coast, and every 20 years in the interior. And although outbreaks are usually short-lived (lasting around one to three years), they can be devastating to B.C.’s forests. Western hemlock loopers mostly feed on trees, particularly hemlock and Douglas fir trees. They decimate the foliage, resulting in a loss of wood for timber and increasing fire risk. WATCH: Scientists find deaf moths use acoustic resonance to absorb sound. Story continues below.