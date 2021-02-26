Investigation Underway After Vancouver Cops Allegedly Pose With Dead Body

The Canadian Press A screenshot from a video posted on Instagram of the officers allegedly posing with the body.

VANCOUVER — The conduct of two Vancouver police officers is under investigation after video footage emerged of the pair allegedly posing with a dead body at a popular beach.

Police spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin said the officers responded to calls about a deceased person at Stanley Park’s Third Beach on Wednesday, and waited for the coroner to arrive.

Visintin would not comment on the officers’ actions but said the police department does not condone, and strictly prohibits, officers taking photographs without an authorized purpose.

Zac Ratcliffe was walking in the area when he saw the body and police officers laughing and posing for photos in front of it.

“The brazen nature of the fact they thought it was OK to publicly and openly take pictures of one another in front of a deceased person, to me, seemed insensitive and conduct unbecoming a police officer,” he said in an interview.