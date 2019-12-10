Vancouver Transit Strike Averted With Tentative Deal

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press SkyTrain light rapid transit cars are seen here in September 2015 on an elevated track in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER — A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a strike by workers that had threatened to snarl the commute for Metro Vancouver residents who use the Expo or Millennium SkyTrain lines.

Translink spokesman Ben Murphy said the trains would be delayed by at least an hour Tuesday morning as the system is powered back up, but they would be running.

“The system was powered down last night in anticipation of a three-day shutdown,” he said.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available, but Murphy said once the deal is ratified Translink could talk more about the agreement.