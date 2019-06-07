Vancouver Grocery Store Tries To Shame You Out Of Using Plastic Bags

East West Market The plastic bags feature slogans meant to be embarrassing to customers.

A Vancouver grocery store is hoping embarrassing slogans is enough to encourage customers to bring their own bags.

If you ask for a plastic bag at independent grocer East West Market, you might end up carrying your groceries home in one emblazoned with “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium.”

Or perhaps you’d think twice about a plastic bag with “Dr. Toews Wart Ointment Wholesale” or “Colon Care Co-Op.”

“We redesigned our bags to stop people from taking them,” explains a video posted to the store’s social media.