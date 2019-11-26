Darryl Dyck/ THE CANADIAN PRESS A transit bus enters the Stanley Park causeway after crossing over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver on July 2, 2015.

BURNABY, B.C. — The journey from the Production-Way University Skytrain station to Simon Fraser University just outside of Vancouver takes about 15 minutes by bus. But on Wednesday, that might not be an option, as bus drivers plan to start a three-day full-strike as part of escalating job action. If it goes ahead, students and staff will have the choice to take the nearly two-hour hike up the mountain, carpool, bike, take a taxi or — if you’re SFU business student Grayson Lee — rent your own dang bus. Lee is footing the bill to charter a private bus and driver for the three days of the planned strike to shuttle students up and down from the mountain-top campus. He told HuffPost Canada the idea came soon after he heard about the strike from classmates. Lee says he will front the $1,000 down payment required for the bus using his personal savings and donations from other Vancouverites who have reached out to him, or contributed though the GoFundMe he started. He plans to collect a $3.75 fare per ride from students each way, and says that as long as the buses are half-full — 25 students for each trip — he should break even. WATCH: North America’s ‘sorriest’ bus top may be In Vancouver. Story continues below.

“We’re able to cover [Wednesday] for sure with the funds that we have right now,” he said. “We negotiated with the charter company to have service from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of just the peak hours.” Lee says he’s been in touch with Unifor, the union representing the striking transit workers, to find a way to donate any extra money from fares or donations to the striking workers. “The fare is to cover the money that I’m putting up front and any other money the people of Vancouver are pitching in,” he said. “I see it as mutually benefiting both the students and the striking workers at TransLink.” Lee said he will personally collect fares on the bus, and he’s enlisted other student volunteers to help out while he’s in class. On Monday, Coast Mountain Bus Company — the governing body of Metro Vancouver’s bus system — announced that the union had agreed to enter 11th hour talks Tuesday afternoon. If a contract agreement is reached, Wednesday’s strike will be called off.

However, Lee says he can’t cancel the bus with less than 12 hours’ notice. If an agreement is reached after 6 p.m. Tuesday, he will still have to personally front the down payment for the bus rental. “I’m willing to cover the cost personally,” he said. But he says if the transit strike extends beyond the planned three days, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to assume the financial risk to plan bus rentals after Friday. Take a hike Other students have proposed creative methods of dealing with the service shutdown. According to TransLink, over 76,000 students take public transit to SFU and the University of British Columbia every day. Both universities have shared information on organizing carshares and carpools to the campuses. “University operations will continue as normal,” UBC director of university affairs Matthew Ramsey told reporters last week, noting that the university has created a map highlighting pick-up and drop-off areas on campus.

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019.

At SFU, a group of students is organizing a group hike up Burnaby Mountain to the campus. However, they admit they may be hampered by expected early season snowstorms in the area later in the week. UBC student Jonathan Harris tested walking his 13 km commute to UBC’s Point Grey campus on the western edge of Vancouver and wrote about it for the school’s student newspaper, The Ubyssey. “If you’re going to walk a couple of hours, you might as well enjoy the view,” Harris wrote. “It feels strange to watch the city change as you walk. Vancouver feels different when it is stretched before your feet.” The Alma Mater Society (AMS), the UBC students union, has also announced that the student centre building will be open 24 hours a day during the strike to possibly accommodate students who wish to sleep over on campus. “The goal of this extension is to provide students with a place to stay if they are unable to make their commute to class or home due to the strike,” reads a statement on the AMS website. Return to the table There is a still a chance the strike will be averted, with both sides returning to the negotiating table Tuesday. The union has been participating in escalating job action since Nov. 1, including a refusal to wear uniforms and work overtime. The union is asking for improvements to driver benefits, salaries and working conditions. Drivers argue that their pay is not competitive with similar jobs in the private sector and in other cities across Canada. WATCH: Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk transit. Story continues below.