Vancouver Transit Strike Avoided As Union Agrees To New Deal

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS A bus is seen stopping for passengers in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 1, weeks before a new agreement was reached to avoid a transit disruption in the city.

VANCOUVER — The union representing 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit workers says it has reached a tentative deal with Coast Mountain Bus Company and Translink, averting a planned full system strike.

The tentative deal, which has yet to be ratified, was reached after more than 10 hours of negotiations.

Unifor initially said the union was prepared to negotiate until midnight Wednesday, but extended the deadline by half an hour before the agreement was reached.

Job action started on Nov. 1 when mechanics refused to work overtime and the dispute escalated with others refusing overtime after talks collapsed Nov. 14.

Details of the agreement reached Wednesday have yet to be disclosed.

Wages, benefits and working conditions were the key issues in the dispute.

