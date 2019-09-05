Don't Use Vape Pens For Things They're Not Made For, Health Canada Warns

OTTAWA — People who vape should get medical attention right away if they’re worried their electronic cigarettes are harming them, Health Canada said Thursday. The federal department said there is no sign in Canada of an affliction reported in as many as 25 American states that seems to be linked to vaping, but it is monitoring the situation. People have reported respiratory and gastric problems, one has died, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control isn’t sure why. A second death is being investigated.

6okean via Getty Images

There’s a possible connection to using e-cigarettes or vape pens to consume cannabis-derived products, but neither the CDC nor Health Canada is certain that’s the cause. “Canadians are reminded that the purchase of vaping products outside the legal market may create additional risk as these products are unregulated and potentially unsafe, and thereby pose a risk to health and safety,” Health Canada said in a statement.