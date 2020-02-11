Tim Clayton via Getty Images Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil com petes against David Goffin of Belgium at the Open Sud de France tennis tournament on Saturday in Montpellier, France. The 29-year-old calls maple syrup the "best sports performance drink" after he was caught slurping the stuff on a tennis court.

Most athletes drink water, others swear by sports drinks. Vasek Popsisil? He gulps maple syrup because that’s what Canadians do. To put that in perspective, an elite-level athlete with unfettered access to the most healthy and hydrating beverages on the planet has made this delightful delicacy his drink of choice on the court.

It’s the kind of news that would make Buddy the Elf scream with excitement. The 29-year-old Canadian tennis player was playing a men’s singles match Sunday against Gael Monfils of France when he was caught slurping back some syrup in an effort to refuel during a break in the action.

The No. 104 ranked player in the world defended his sweet move Monday on Twitter. “Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re Welcome, World,” the pride of Vernon, B.C. tweeted with a screenshot of the viral moment.

While the rest of the world might be judging, real Canucks know this is how you get 37 million Canadians behind you.

The sticky sip of goodness even caught the attention of fellow Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, who clearly respected the Canadian heritage moment.

Fans outside of Canada might be asking why, but Canadians are probably thinking, why not? It’s hard to find a Canadian who doesn’t like maple syrup, and Pospisil is proving himself to be a real Canuck. The move might seem odd to some tennis fans, but the B.C. native might be onto something. Watch: Pospisil picks his ideal doubles tennis partners. Story continues below.

There’s actually a number of recipes available online for maple syrup sports drinks. All you need is water, pure maple syrup and salt. The result is an all-natural beverage that gives you energy for workouts while still tasting great. Even Shape magazine has asked whether maple syrup could replace energy gels as “the new racing fuel.” “Maple syrup contains manganese, zinc, potassium, and antioxidants, so while you are refueling your body with needed sugar, you are also helping to replenish vitamins and minerals,” registered dietician Alexandra Caspero explained to the fitness publication. Watch out, Gatorade. Maple syrup could be the key ingredient in “Greaterade.”

