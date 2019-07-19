Canadian Hacker Barred From Entering U.S. To Face Felony Charges

OTTAWA — A Canadian hacker facing a criminal trial in the United States is stuck at his parents’ Ontario house due to a technicality after being granted permission to return home briefly for medical treatment.

His pretrial conditions restrict his movements to the Southern District of Florida.

According to court documents, Vasile Mereacre was also visiting his family and was scheduled to return to Florida last week, but U.S. authorities didn’t complete the paperwork necessary for his round-trip travel.

He was barred from getting on his Florida-bound flight last week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) because of his pending American criminal trial. The July 9 court filing notes that Mereacre “did not possess a valid entry document.”

