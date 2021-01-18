New Hospital Opening In Ontario To Relieve COVID-19 Capacity Crunch

Rick Madonik via Getty Images Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will be the first new hospital Ontario has seen in 30 years.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says a new hospital set to open in Vaughan, Ont., will be used to relieve a capacity crunch because of rising COVID-19 rates. Ford says some patients from overcrowded Greater Toronto Area hospitals will be transferred to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital when it opens on Feb. 7. The hospital will add 35 new critical care beds and 150 medical beds to the province’s bed capacity. Health Minister Christine Elliott says some Toronto hospitals are already transferring patients to Kingston, Ont,. and Niagara Region to help ease crowding. The province says that once the COVID-19 capacity pressures have stabilized, the new Vaughan hospital will provide care to patients in York Region as originally planned.

The province also says it will spend $125 million to create 500 additional beds to deal with the latest virus surge which it has warned could overwhelm hospitals. Ontario is reporting 2,578 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 more deaths linked to the virus. Elliott said there are 815 new cases in Toronto and 507 in Peel Region. She also said there were 151 more cases in York Region and Niagara Region. There were 9,691 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered since Ontario’s last daily report. The province reported that nearly 40,300 tests were completed since the last daily update. There have been 240,364 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began. A total of 206,310 cases have been resolved and 5,433 Ontarians have died from the virus.

Steve Russell via Getty Images A frontline health-care workers at Camilla Care Community, a long-term care facility in Mississauga, Ont.