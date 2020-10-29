NEWS
10/29/2020 10:33 EDT

Ontario Wedding Identified As Superspreader Event Linked To 44 COVID-19 Cases

More than 100 people attended the two-day event north of Toronto.

A decorated table is seen here in this undated stock photo. Health officials are urging anyone who attended a wedding linked to coronavirus cases in Vaughan, Ont., to self-isolate until next Monday.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Health officials north of Toronto say 44 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large wedding.

York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan over two days — Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

More than 100 people were in attendance.

Officials say they were notified of the first confirmed case associated with the wedding on Monday.

They’ve since identified 44 in total, the majority of them in the Peel Region west of Toronto.

Anyone who attended is asked to self-isolate until next Monday — two weeks following the date of the wedding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.

