Ontario Wedding Identified As Superspreader Event Linked To 44 COVID-19 Cases

iStockphoto/Getty Images A decorated table is seen here in this undated stock photo. Health officials are urging anyone who attended a wedding linked to coronavirus cases in Vaughan, Ont., to self-isolate until next Monday.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Health officials north of Toronto say 44 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large wedding.

York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan over two days — Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

More than 100 people were in attendance.