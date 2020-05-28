Mizina via Getty Images Fresh herbs don't just make your food look pretty, they add lots of flavour to your meals.

Herbs add freshness and flavour to any recipe, whether homegrown or bought at the grocery store.

Savoury herbs like basil, thyme, chives, parsley, and dill add dimension and flavour to mains, while mint adds a soothing, refreshing taste to herbal teas and tinctures.

Check out some of our favourite summer recipes featuring herbs below to amp up your quarantine cooking.

Mint immunity tonic

This warming tonic makes us feel good from the inside out. Ginger and mint are wonderful at aiding digestion and we love the refreshing minty taste.

Enjoy this tonic hot, and straight out of the pot — the sediment has a tendency to sink to the bottom of the glass so we save it and steam a tea latte when we’re done, or simply place the lid back on the jar and pop it in the fridge to add hot water to later.

Charlotte Singmin Mint ginger tonic.

Ingredients

1L water

Half a lemon, sliced

A handful of fresh mint on the stem

A small chunk of chaga (optional, we sourced some dried at a herbal dispensary before the pandemic)

Cinnamon sticks or dried cinnamon (2-3 sticks or the equivalent dried)

Small peeled ginger root or dried ginger (ginger has a strong presence so adjust to taste)

2 tsp of maple syrup

Method

We used an Instant Pot to make this tonic, but you can get similar results by boiling and then simmering on the stove for an increased period of time.

In the Instant Pot (we used the Duo Plus) add all the ingredients to the inner pot. Close the lid and set to cook on high for six minutes. Let the pressure release naturally (for approximately 25 minutes) and then strain into mason jars.

Warm potato salad

We’re fans of this warm, flavourful bite-sized side dish freshly tossed, but it makes perfect leftovers if you can manage to save any! We’ve used basil, thyme, and chives to season this salad, but any assortment of fresh herbs will add flavour to this simple dish — enjoy experimenting with different combinations!

Charlotte Singmin Warm potato salad

Ingredients

1.5 L of small multi-coloured potatoes

1/4 tsp + 1 pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt

3/4 cup eggless mayonnaise (you can make yours from scratch but there are plenty of tasty vegan brands that save prep time!)

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Squeeze of fresh lemon

Chopped fresh herbs to taste, we used basil, thyme, and chives

Method

Halve mini potatoes and add to cold water in a pot on the stove with a pinch of salt. Boil and then reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for approximately 15 minutes.

In a small bowl stir apple cider vinegar, salt, and lemon into vegan mayonnaise, whisk until smooth, fold in chopped herbs.

Drain potatoes using a colander and let cool for a moment.

Pour potatoes back into sauce pan and add sauce, stir gently so as not to smash potatoes.

Ladle potatoes into serving bowl and garnish with fresh parsley.

Simple mint tea

This is such an easy recipe and so fragrant and satisfying to make fresh from the garden. Make a pot for those in isolation with you, or a soothing cup for yourself.

Charlotte Singmin Fresh mint tea

Ingredients

1 small handful of fresh mint leaves

Hot water

Optional sweetener (ie. a splash of maple syrup)

Method

Add mint leaves to a tea strainer or directly to your tea pot or cup.

Top with boiling water and steep for 3-5 minutes depending upon taste.

Enjoy as a simple digestive tea after your meal or as a fresh start to your day!

Basil and cashew cheese-topped pizza

This is our go-to mid-week meal — it takes little to no prep (especially when you buy a pre-made crust like we do) and arguably tastes as good as any artisanal pizza you might order from your fave local pizza joint.

Charlotte Singmin Pizza

Ingredients

1 frozen cauliflower crust (check the ingredients if you’re looking for plant-based as some brands use eggs) or any frozen crust of your choice

1/2 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced vegan mozzarella or other non-dairy cheese

2 tbs vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast

Generous drizzle of olive oil

Handful of basil leaves

Method

Pan fry mushrooms until they’re golden brown and somewhat resemble bacon bits.

Drizzle frozen crust with a generous amount of olive oil. Massage generous amount of oil into crust (this is a fun way to get kids involved in making dinner, too!)

Sprinkle oiled crust with vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast.

Place sliced cheese on crust and top with cooked mushrooms.

Bake in oven according to crust directions (approximately 10 mins at 450 F for the Longos crust we used)

Remove from oven, plate and top with fresh basil.

Chocolate mint smoothie

We love this nourishing smoothie, which has a refreshing mint kick. Enjoy it as a quick and easy breakfast or a delightfully satisfying afternoon snack that’s sure to keep you energized!

Charlotte Singmin Chocolate mint smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana

3 pitted medjool dates

1/4 cup raw cacao powder

1 small handful of chopped mint leaves

Approximately 1.5 -2 cups chilled non-dairy milk

1/4 cup of almond butter

Method

Combine all ingredients in high powered blender. Blend until smooth and serve immediately.

Cold noodle bowls

Fran Allen Cold noodle bowl.

We absolutely adore these cold noodle bowls from Fran Allen. They’re as delicious as they are gorgeous and incorporate some of our favourite fresh herbs, cilantro and mint!

