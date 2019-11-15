Venice Flooded In Knee-High Water Just 3 Days After Near Record High

VENICE, Italy — Exceptionally high tidal waters returned to Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to close the iconic St. Mark’s Square and call for donations to repair the Italian lagoon city just three days after it experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. The high tide peaked at 1.54 metres above sea level just before noon on Friday, flooding most of the historic centre. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told reporters he was forced to ask police to block off St. Mark’s Square, which was covered in knee-high water. Even as the water started to subside, workers in high boots began removing the platforms used by the public to cross the square without getting wet.

The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 metres above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency. On Thursday, the government also approved 20 million euros ($29.22 million) in funding to help Venice repair the most urgent damage.

Venice’s mayor said the damage is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros and blamed climate change for the “dramatic situation” in the historic city. He called for the speedy completion of the city’s long-delayed Moses flood defence project. He also called for financial assistance from Italy and abroad to help repair the damage caused by the flooding. “Venice is the pride of all of Italy,” Brugnaro said in a statement Friday. “Venice is everyone’s heritage, unique in the world. Thanks to your help, Venice will shine again.”

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images People are seen walking across the flooded St. Mark's Square on Friday in Venice. A massive flood defence project, under construction since 2003, has not yet been activated.