More Veterans Than Ever Waiting To Learn If They Can Get Disability Benefits

Justin Tang/CP Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay speaks to reporters following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 1, 2019.

OTTAWA — More Canadian veterans than ever are waiting to find out whether they qualify for disability benefits, despite repeated government promises and efforts to get the situation under control. New figures from Veterans Affairs Canada show more than 44,000 applications from veterans for assistance were sitting in the queue at the end of September, a 10 per cent increase from only six months earlier. The number includes both completed applications and those deemed “incomplete,” which Veterans Affairs broke out first the first time after years of criticism for the ever-increasing number of files waiting for a decision. Incomplete applications are those that need more information from applicants or are waiting for staff to review. Watch: Vet asks for 100 birthday cards for 100th birthday

Yet even setting those aside, the number of completed applications that have been sitting in the queue for months stood at more than 23,000, an increase of 6,300 — or 37 per cent — from March 2019. Veterans’ advocates say long delays add stress and frustration to veterans already suffering from physical and psychological injuries. They also sparked promises during the fall election from many of the federal parties, who were keen on winning veterans’ votes. Veterans and their advocates have previously blamed Stephen Harper’s Conservative government for the current situation, after the Tories cut hundreds of front-line staff about eight years ago in their fervent drive to balance the federal budget. The Liberal government has since hired back hundreds of front-line staff and made a one-time, $20-million cash injection over two years in the 2018 federal budget to address the backlog. (Another $22 million was added to hire more caseworkers for the most severely injured veterans.) But those investments have not kept pace with growth in demand for services and benefits over the past four years.