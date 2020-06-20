Via Rail Implements New Policy Requiring Passengers To Wear Face Masks

MONTREAL — Via Rail says passengers will be required to wear masks as of Tuesday to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 when physical distancing can’t be maintained. The Montreal-based passenger rail service says it is making the change as ridership increases with the gradual reopening of the economy. The policy is in line with Transport Canada guidelines for wearing face coverings for planes, trains, ships and public transit.

Tijana Martin/THE CANADIAN PRESS People make their way through Union Station in Toronto as the departure display for Via Rail show all trains have been cancelled on Feb. 13, 2020. Via Rail says passengers will be required to wear masks as of Tuesday to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 when physical distancing can't be maintained.