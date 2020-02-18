VIA Rail To Resume Service In Eastern Canada As Protests Continue

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS A Via Rail train heading to Toronto is seen at the Dorval station in Montreal in June 2019. Pipeline protesters have disrupted freight and passenger rail service across the country.

MONTREAL — Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.

Almost all other Via Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas, until further notice.

Via trains have been disrupted by protests by people showing solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project.