VANCOUVER — The RCMP in British Columbia say a man is in custody and facing a murder charge in the homicide of a 23-year-old woman in Vancouver in 1993.

The Mounties announced in a news release Friday that Stephen Laroche has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vicki Black.

They say a Vancouver police review led to the file being transferred to the provincial unsolved homicide unit.

Vancouver police had already identified a suspect and the unsolved homicide unit worked to gather enough evidence to support a charge.

As a result, the new release says Laroche was arrested in Oakville, Ont., with the help of Hamilton police, and appeared in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday morning.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.