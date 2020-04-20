The deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history has left people mourning the lives lost over the weekend. A shooting rampage that began Saturday in Nova Scotia and ended after a police pursuit and the gunman’s death Sunday is being investigated by the RCMP. Police said some of the victims didn’t seem to have known the 51-year-old gunman, who reportedly wore an RCMP uniform and drove what looked like a police cruiser. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed at least 18 people were killed in the “senseless” act of violence. The victims of the weekend rampage include an RCMP officer, a teacher, two nurses, the assailant’s neighbours and two correctional officers killed in their home. Here’s what we know about the victims. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. Heidi Stevenson RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old veteran of the police force and mother of two, was killed while responding to the shooting. “I met with Heidi’s family and there are no words to describe their pain,” Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman said in a statement Sunday. “Two children have lost their mother and a husband his wife. Parents lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague.” An outpouring of support came from across the country.

Trudeau spoke of Stevenson during his daily news briefing from his home in Ottawa on Monday. “Const. Stevenson died protecting others. She was answering the call of duty, something she’d done every day when she went to work, every day for 23 years,” Trudeau said. “Each and every day, our officers work hard to make the world a better place, and they represent the very best of Canada,” said Bill Blair, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness in a statement. “Const. Stevenson will be remembered for her commitment to public service and her dedication to keeping the community safe.” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage tweeted that Nova Scotia is devastated by the shooting and loss of life.

If the last month seems like a bad dream, today is a nightmare. This is horrific beyond belief. To the family of @RCMPNS Heidi Stevenson, all Canadians stand with you. To all victims of this catastrophic crime we can only offer heart felt sympathy. #unimaginable@HfxRegPolice — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) April 19, 2020

We're touched by the outpouring from Nova Scotians wanting to honour Cst. Stevenson and the member injured. A condolence email has been set up and messages will be passed along to Cst. Stevenson's family: RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. 1/2 — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 20, 2020

She shielded us at home for 23 years.

A mother of two. A dear friend.



Constable Heidi Stevenson



Please remember her.

Please say her name. pic.twitter.com/or0C98SLLK — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) April 19, 2020

Heather O’Brien Heather O’Brien, a practical nurse from Truro, N.S., was killed in the shooting. She was a wife, mother and grandmother, said Jo-Anne Poireir, president and CEO of Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), in a statement. “She shared her deep caring of others as a VON nurse for nearly 17 years,” Poireir said. O’Brien’s daughter, Darcy Dobson, described her mother as kind and beautiful. “I want everyone to remember how kind she was,” Dobson wrote on Facebook. “How much she loved being a nurse. The way her eyes sparkled when she talked to her grandchildren and the way she just LOVED Christmas,” she continued. “Let those things define her, not the horrible way she died.”

Lisa McCully Teachers across Nova Scotia are mourning the loss of Lisa McCully, who was identified as one of the victims. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union called her a “passionate teacher” and “one of our own.” McCully taught at Debert Elementary School, about a 20-minute drive north of Portapique, N.S., where the shooting rampage is believed to have began. “9300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney wrote.

Kristen Beaton Another VON employee was killed in the shooting — Kristen Beaton, a continuing care assistant, young wife and mother, said Poirier. Beaton had worked with VON for nearly six years, and was caring and compassionate, she said. In the days before her death, Kristen encouraged people to stay home during COVID-19, and advocated for more personal protective equipment to be distributed to health-care workers, according to her Facebook page. “A beautiful human being was lost yesterday and this community will never be the same,” wrote neighbour Penny Marchbank on Facebook. “This family were the most amazing neighbours, and those of us close to them have watched them marry, start a family and settle into a wonderful family life.”

Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and Emily Tuck The family was together when they were killed, said Jolene Oliver’s sister, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, on Facebook. “Don’t know who I will call to chat for hours, solve world problems and laugh at crazy stuff,” Oliver-McCurdie wrote about Oliver. “From afar, Jolene, even through the tough times, we were always close and loved one another. Will be terribly missed.” Oliver-McCurdie is fundraising to hold funerals in Nova Scotia and Alberta, where many family members live. Oliver was the youngest of three children and loved books and poetry. Emily Tuck, 17, played fiddle, into welding and fixed vehicles with her father, Aaron Tuck. “Aaron was amazing at fixing cars,” Oliver-McCurdie wrote. She described him as having “a great mechanical mind.”

Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins The couple, correctional officers, were killed at their home in Wentworth, N.S., according to the Canadian Press. Sean McLeod’s daughter and Alanna Jenkin’s step-daughter Taylor Andrews said she can’t imagine living without them.

