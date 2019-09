POLITICS

Why Victoria, B.C. Is A Riding To Watch If You Care About The Environment

With Canada warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world, it’s no surprise climate change is a ballot issue for the 2019 federal election. In the riding of Victoria, it’s where the Green Party hopes to gain ground as part of a green wave that would grow their party from two seats to three. But first, they’ll have to unseat the NDP who have a 13-year winning streak in the riding.