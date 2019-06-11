Jeff T. Green/Getty Images A man is seen here smoking a cigarette in Spokane, Wash., on Feb. 4, 2006.

VICTORIA — A litterbug was issued a hefty fine after Victoria’s police chief caught him flicking a cigarette butt out his car window.

Chief Const. Del Manak said he was travelling on a highway in his unmarked police car when he noticed the driver of a Ford Mustang ahead of him toss the lit cigarette butt.

“I am driving in the curb lane, traffic was fairly light on Saturday evening, and I noticed that the driver had a cigarette in his hand. He had put the ashes out the window as he’s driving and I saw that he took the last drag of the cigarette and he flicked it out his driver’s window,” he said.

“It went in the air and landed in front on the road.”

That action cost the 21-year-old driver $575 under the province’s Wildfire Act.

