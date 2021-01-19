Jail may not be an AirBnB, but a B.C. woman who recently spent time in a Victoria-area facility felt the need to rate her stay — and the facility as well as the RCMP officers involved got a surprisingly high mark.
This week, West Shore RCMP in Victoria, B.C. received a handwritten letter from a recent inmate thanking them for their service and rating her stay 4.5/5 stars — not too shabby.
Police did not publicly identify the review-minded prisoner or what she was in jail for, but shared her note on Twitter Monday.
“I was nervous about staying with you guys during my trip to the island,” the card reads. “But I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was.”
She also took time to single out four RCMP staffers for “making a difference.”
“Especially the four jailors who do a tough job and are often underappreciated by the people in their care,” she wrote.
She finished the card with a 4.5-star review, which is better than a lot of major hotels on Expedia.
West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar told the Victoria News it is her first time receiving such a card.
“We don’t often get thank you cards from people who ‘stay’ with us, but this was sure nice to see,” she said.
There was no indication as to what would extra perks would’ve prompted the inmate to give the facility five stars, though not being jail probably would have been a good start.