West Shore RCMP A card received by West Shore RCMP this week.

Jail may not be an AirBnB, but a B.C. woman who recently spent time in a Victoria-area facility felt the need to rate her stay — and the facility as well as the RCMP officers involved got a surprisingly high mark. This week, West Shore RCMP in Victoria, B.C. received a handwritten letter from a recent inmate thanking them for their service and rating her stay 4.5/5 stars — not too shabby. Police did not publicly identify the review-minded prisoner or what she was in jail for, but shared her note on Twitter Monday.

@WestshoreRCMP don’t often get thank you cards from people who “stay” with us, but this was sure nice to see. 4.5 star rating to boot! 😀 pic.twitter.com/3vfLhzQOG4 — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 18, 2021

“I was nervous about staying with you guys during my trip to the island,” the card reads. “But I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was.” She also took time to single out four RCMP staffers for “making a difference.” “Especially the four jailors who do a tough job and are often underappreciated by the people in their care,” she wrote. She finished the card with a 4.5-star review, which is better than a lot of major hotels on Expedia.