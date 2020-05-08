Adrian Wyld/CP Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota speaks during a virtual session of Parliament on April 28, 2020 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Virtual sittings of the House of Commons and parliamentary committees are causing headaches for interpreters — literally. Coping with iffy audio quality, occasional feedback loops, new technology and MPs who speak too quickly has resulted in a steep increase in interpreters reporting workplace injuries, according to the union that represents some 70 accredited interpreters who translate English into French and vice versa. Those injuries include acute acoustic shock, tinnitus, headaches, nausea, sleeplessness, mental fog and inability to concentrate. Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has been doing his best to help by reminding MPs repeatedly to wear headsets, which provide better audio quality, and to speak more slowly. Watch: MPs show what heckling sounds like in virtual sittings

But that advice clashes with another change that has resulted from the move to virtual proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic: strict limits on the amount of time allowed to question ministers and for them to give answers. To make the most of their five-minutes worth of questions, some MPs are asking a series of rapid-fire questions, which can leave ministers with only a few seconds of matching time in which to attempt to answer. “I had a long conversation yesterday ...,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland began to say Thursday before being cut off in her response to a short question about whether there have been any discussions with the United States about re-opening the border. Canadians were destined never to find out with whom she’d had that long conversation as her questioner, Conservative MP Todd Doherty, switched to another topic for a different minister on his next question. Rota implored MPs at several time to “please speak at a reasonable pace” for the sake of the interpreters. “This is just how fast I speak when we’re in the House of Commons,” responded Conservative MP Raquel Dancho at one point, who promised to “try to speak more slowly.”