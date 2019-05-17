Much like world peace and everlasting love, the quest for youthful, glowing skin is universal. As we get older and our schedules get packed with work, errands and family life, our skincare routine can often take a backseat. We’re all guilty of committing a few beauty crimes––going overboard with a highlighter palette being one of them––in order to save time in the morning. If your busy lifestyle is taking a toll on your skin, here are simple ways to visibly revitalize your radiant complexion in partnership with Nivea.

Creatine Nivea’s Q10 Power Anti-wrinkle SPF 30 + Firming is a must-have on your beauty counter. Made for all skin types, its unique formula contains coenzyme Q10, liquorice extract and ten times more creatine than previous formulas. Younger looking skin is on everyone’s wish list and the creatine found in this product visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, the SPF present in the moisturizer helps protect the skin against sunburn. Like other naturally occurring oils and acids, our body’s production of creatine declines as we get older. Applying creatine topically to the skin offers many anti-aging benefits including visibly decreasing wrinkles and visibly improving the skin’s firmness.

Coenzyme Q10 Growing old is beautiful, even if the dark circles around your eyes say otherwise. As you age, the levels of natural Coenzyme Q10 in your skin decrease. It’s important to integrate products such as Nivea’s Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream into your daily routine. It’s a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula designed to visibly reduce the look of wrinkles around the eyes and gradually minimize the look of dark under-eye circles. Apply regularly at night before bedtime to reduce the look of tired-looking skin. Don’t forget about your hands, now! Since hands are often one of the first areas of the body to show signs of ageing, it’s crucial to moisturize with products packed with coenzyme Q10, like the Q10 Anti-Age Hand Cream. If you think of everything you do with your hands, they’re constantly exposed to detergents and chemicals, so a moisturizing hand cream can go a long, long way.

