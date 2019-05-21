OTTAWA — Veteran Ukraine lawmaker Mustafa Jemilev was as worried and surprised as anyone when a comedian who played Ukraine’s president on television was actually elected the country’s president last month. Jemilev, 75, is a staunch supporter of former president Petro Poroshenko. Jemilev and many others — including Canada’s leaders — credit Poroshenko with saving his country from ruin in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and fomented a pro-Kremlin insurgency in the country’s east that has killed 13,000 people. Jemilev, also the political leader of Crimea’s persecuted Tatars, says he was initially worried that the actor-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskiy was too soft on Russia. But with Russia’s continuing threat and Ukraine now facing political upheaval — Zelenskiy was sworn in on Monday and abruptly dissolved parliament on Tuesday — Jemilev says the time has come to rally around the new president.



SOPA Images via Getty Images A few minutes after he was sworn in, President Zelenskiy dissolved Ukraine's parliament on May 20, 2019.

“Our position will be constructive,” Jemilev told The Canadian Press on a visit to Ottawa this past week. “We will try to help him as much as possible because the stability of the country is the most important for us,” he said through an interpreter. “We will definitely not play against him when he fails in something because that situation could be used by Russia.” Ukraine’s uncertain political future has implications for Canada’s domestic politics as the federal election approaches: the 1.3 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent comprise one of the country’s most influential diaspora communities. Ukraine near the top of Canada’s foreign policy agenda Stephen Harper’s Conservatives courted Ukrainian support with frequent visits to Kyiv and the dispatching of special teams of Canadian election monitors, as have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s own Ukrainian heritage has helped keep Ukraine near the top of Canada’s foreign-policy agenda. Freeland was one of the first foreign politicians to visit Zelenskiy in Kyiv earlier this month and came away reassured, according to a senior Canadian official who was in the room but was not authorized to speak about the meeting for attribution. The person said that while the new president and his entourage have little political experience, Canada isn’t worried he will shift Ukraine away from Canada and its western allies, back towards the Kremlin.

SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claps along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland shakes hands with First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv in Kyiv on July 11, 2016.

Then, there's that other top-of-mind head scratcher: just how worried should the rest of the world be that an actor-comedian won the presidency of the east European country that is on the front line of Russian aggression towards the continent? With 73-per-cent support, no less? Zelenskiy was frequently compared with former U.S. president Ronald Reagan. But as Jemilev noted, Reagan served as governor of California between his Hollywood career and arrival in the Oval Office. "He's more like Rick Mercer getting elected prime minister," said the Canadian official. Like Mercer's frequent political rants, Zelenskiy's long-running political satire was well-researched and demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of politics and corruption. Zelenskiy was "not a clueless person in talking to us," the official said. He grappled with issues and showed himself to be a "quick learner." But he will require help running a government because Ukraine's institutions are not as strong as the West's, so Canada is standing by with offers of training on the machinery of government, said the source.

Freeland also connected with Zelenskiy’s team by sharing insights from her transition from journalism to politics. She was a reporter in Ukraine during the Soviet Union’s dissolution and became journalistic comrades with one of Zelenskiy’s top advisers, who also reported on the 1990s upheaval. “She was able to share her journey from outsider/journalist to somebody who’s in government, and point out some of the challenges that are involved,” said the source. ″(There was) no indication from Zelenskiy and his team that there’s going to be some radical shift away from the overall Euro-Atlantic direction of Ukraine. Their concept is ‘we want to update things, we’re all a generation younger so we want to see a more digital Ukraine.’”

NurPhoto via Getty Images Ex-President Petro Poroshenko during inauguration of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on May 20, 2019.