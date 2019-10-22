A smaller number of Canadians flocked to the polls to cast ballots in this year’s federal election compared to 2015.

Nearly 17.9 million people voted this year out of an eligible 27.1 million Canadians, putting voter turnout at 65.95 per cent, according to preliminary results from Elections Canada.

Canadians gave Justin Trudeau and the Liberals a second term, but with a minority Parliament.

Approximately 4.7 million of Canadians voted during advance polling last week, an increase of 29 per cent over 2015.

In that election, which led to a Trudeau majority, voter turnout stood at 68.5 per cent, which was the highest since 1993.

According to Wikipedia, the average voter turnout since 1867 has been 70.7 per cent, with the biggest numbers of electors out in 1958, 1960 and 1963 with turnout rates of more than 79 per cent.

Here are the voter turnouts this decade for federal elections: