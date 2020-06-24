Walmart Canada Faces Backlash For Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ T-Shirts

Walmart Canada This screenshot taken on Walmart Canada's website shows an "All Lives Matter" T-shirt for sale.

Sale of T-shirts on Walmart Canada’s website with the words ”All Lives Matter” printed across the front has drawn furor from social media users.

The company is also selling T-shirts with “Blue Lives Matter” and “Irish Lives Matter” printed across them.

In a statement, Walmart Canada says it stands against any form of racism or discrimination and promotes listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.