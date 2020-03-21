shaunl via Getty Images In this file photo, the front and parking lot of a Walmart is seen is Mississauga, Ont., Oct. 9, 2011:

TORONTO ― Walmart Canada says it will hire 10,000 more employees to work in its stores and distribution centres as it deals with issues related to COVID-19.

The company announced the jobs in a letter sent to customers from Walmart Canada CEO Horacio Barbeito, but did not provide details on where the jobs would be or whether they would be temporary.

The letter says Walmart is also accelerating its annual bonus payments given to its store associates and is doling out live online physician care to its more than 90,000 employees.

Watch: U.S. Walmart will pay employees $550 million in bonuses. Story continues below.