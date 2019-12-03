Walmart Just Unveiled Their Cyber Week Sales

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Goodnight, Cyber Monday. Hello, Cyber Week. Walmart has an impressive list of items with slashed prices, and we dug deep to find the best products in value and popularity.

Here’s what you can find at Walmart right now.

Shark Ion Robot™ vacuum

Walmart

Why clean when you can have a robot do it? This self-cleaning device has both Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control, and can thoroughly clean up hair, dust and allergens.

Canon Maxify MB2720 printer

Walmart

This wireless all-in-one inkjet printer allows you to do all your printing and scanning with ease without ever leaving the home office.



Originally $229.98, get it on sale for $89.98.

Bowflex PR1000 home gym

Walmart bowflex

Strengthen your muscles and complete your daily cardio training all in the same spot. This home gym features over 25 strength exercises and a built-in rowing station.

Professional ceramic vapor steam hair straightener

Walmart

One of the best Cyber Week beauty deals, this hair tool has five different hair temperature settings and can meet the needs of different types of hair.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar II 15-inch gaming laptop

Walmart

Packed with power, this laptop is geared up for FPS and Battle Royale gaming with the latest graphics. It has all the potential needed to conquer the latest titles without breaking a sweat.

Laney six drawer dresser

Walmart

Redoing your nursery for the New Year? This white dresser with six deep drawers is a steal. Use it to store everything from baby clothes to diapers. It also folds out into a changing station.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Solo3 wireless headphones

Walmart

These highly popular headphones are sure to go fast. The batteries last up to 40 hours and it only takes a five-minute charge to get three hours of play.

Braun 4-in-1 skin spa epilator

Walmart

Show your skin some love with this pulsating massage system that visibly refines skin using 3,000 micro-vibrations per minute. You can use it to shave, tweeze, exfoliate and massage your skin every Self-Care Sunday.

CK BE by Calvin Klein perfume

Walmart