Walter Gretzky's 'Heart Of Gold' Remembered Fondly At Funeral

Screenshot/@sportsnet on Twitter Wayne Gretzky sits back down after delivering a eulogy at his father's funeral.

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Wayne Gretzky remembered his father, Walter, as a man with “a heart of gold” today at his funeral in Brantford, Ont.

Known as Canada’s hockey dad, Walter Gretzky died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease and other health issues in recent years.

Wayne Gretzky, the oldest of the family’s five children, delivered an emotional eulogy, saying of his late father, “We’d be a way better world if there was so many more people like my dad.”