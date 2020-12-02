While fresh air and exercise are important for your health year round, Canadian winters can make it difficult to enjoy being outside when you’re freezing your butt off.

As we enter our first (and we hope last) pandemic winter and brace ourselves for the majority of our activities to be outside (brrr), warmth and comfort are going to be top of mind as we search for new winter clothes and accessories to protect us against the frigid elements.

From thermal base layers to rechargeable hand warmers and a snuggly soft scarf, we’ve sourced and tested some key items to keep us moving and playing outside all season long.

A veritable game-changer when it comes to time spent outdoors in the cold, this chic little device slips easily into a coat pocket or purse to be at the ready when frigid temperatures hit.

Rechargeable (unlike other disposable versions) and working double duty as a power bank for on-the-go charging, we tested it for outdoor hangs and found it emanates just the right amount of heat thanks to adjustable settings that keep us cosy without being uncomfortably warm — a must-have for the whole family this winter.

It’s all about layering when it comes to staying warm and this Burton base layer top does the job wonderfully thanks to an innovative design (the collar transforms into a neck warmer to block icy winds and snow) and a sweat-wicking fabric.

Pair this top with the co-ordinating base layer pants (hot tip: these stretchy bottoms double as workout leggings) for head-to-toe warmth whether you’re hitting the slopes, getting your steps in, or simply enjoying a socially-distant hot chocolate with a friend.

Whether you’re a spiked apple cider fan or a straight up coffee drinker, keeping your winter bevies warm while you’re withstanding sub-zero temperatures can be a challenge — thankfully, this mug alleviates this concern so you can stay warm from the inside out.

Designed to hold hot and cold liquids, ranging from drinks to a hearty winter chilli, this travel companion is dishwasher safe and designed with double walled vacuum insulation to protect your hands.

This barely-there layer packs a punch when it comes to keeping things cosy and cute. Soft and stretchy next to our skin, we wear it under winter tops and sweaters. The Heattech design retains heat and is anti-static as well as moisture wicking — the ultimate addition to our winter underwear drawer.

An impressive combination of practical and chic, these made-for-winter insulated snow boots are available in black, green, splash black, and orange. Waterproof with a snuggly fleece lining and adjustable toggled closure, we appreciate the durable sole which offers maximum grip and traction, whether you’re taking them for a frosty adventure or simply navigating slippery city sidewalks.

It’s what’s underneath that counts, and this softer than soft track pant is already our go-to for fending off winter’s chill. Pair it with the co-ordinating crew top (both available up to size XXXL) for a huggable set that works just as well under your parka as it does fireside once you’ve made your way home.

We love supporting local and these hand knit accessories are Canadian-made with love! A perfect fit with a high pony or a messy top knot (a.k.a. our go-to wfh hairstyle!), this artisanal headband keeps our ears warm and our look styled, and with the addition of cosy wrist warmers we’re ready to run errands or enjoy a winter walk in soft comfort.

This parka does the job so well, it’s tested to withstand temperatures up to -30 C. Fully vegan, from its removable faux fur trim to its recycled fill (made from reclaimed and recycled plastic bottles), we’re confident this long-length parka will keep you stylish and smiling throughout the winter months.

This stunning oversize scarf feels super soft against our skin thanks to the ethically sourced Peruvian alpaca wool. We adore it in both the icy blue and neutral black colour ways, and reach for it to layer under coats and parkas to block the icy cold or for snugging up at home.

What’s better than one pair of cute ’n cosy cabin socks from Roots? Why, two pairs of course! These fair isle print wool socks are taking our lounging to new levels. Perfect for pairing with pyjama bottoms or sweats around the house, and equally cosy tucked into winter boots or ice skates to stay toasty, these socks will ensure none of us get cold feet when it comes to time spent in the great outdoors.