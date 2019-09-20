Wayfair Is Having A Clearance Sale And Here’s What You Can Buy

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Wayfair

Maybe you’re moving into a brand new unit, thinking about redoing the kitchen, or looking to upgrade from a queen mattress to a king. Whatever the case may be, Wayfair is the ultimate destination for all your home needs. From now until September 24, the online retailer is throwing a massive September clearance sale so you can snag yourself a deal on pretty much anything. The sale includes living room furniture up to 60% off, wall art up to 70% off, mattresses up to 55% off, as well as bedroom furniture and bedding as low as $125 and $25 respectively. Here’s just a sliver of what you can add to your cart. Kinsella Coffee Table

Wayfair

A good coffee table can really anchor a room and provide serving space when guests come over. Originally $571.99, now on sale for $259.99. Tori Upholstered Platform Bed

Wayfair

The velvet upholstery on this platform bed will have you drifting off to dreamland in a matter of minutes. Originally $1,291.99, now on sale for $679.99. Isabel Barrel Chair

Wayfair

Unwind at the end of a long day in this bonded leather chair with soft curves and sheltering arms. Available in ten different colours. Originally $546.99, now on sale for $229.99. Roberta Sofa

Wayfair

Enjoy 61% off this gorgeous velvet sofa in navy or six other colours. This piece makes for a posh addition to any living room. Originally $3,293.99, now on sale for $1,289.99. Angeles End Table

Wayfair

This art deco inspired end piece looks lovely next to the sofa, providing enough space for a picture frame or lamp. Originally $248.99, now on sale for $97.99. Zoe Side Chair

Wayfair

If you’re going for a mid-century aesthetic in your home, this accent chair is just the ticket. The seat is crafted from a blend of bentwood, rubberwood and gray polyester blend upholstery. Originally $458.99, now on sale for $169.99. Aiken Ivory/Silver Area Rug

Wayfair

Made in Turkey, this 3x5 rug is made from polypropylene, a popular material found in rugs due to its resistance to stains, fading and moisture. Other sizes are available. Originally $119.99, now on sale for $39.99. Akers Box Reversible Comforter Set

Wayfair

This set includes a single comforter with two pillow cases with faux suede on one side and plush micro mink sherpa on the other. Warning: you’ll never want to get out of bed. Originally $258.24, now on sale for $60.63. Loken Chevron Duvet Cover Set

Wayfair

This hypoallergenic, wrinkle and fade-resistant design is crafted from 100% polyester microfiber and features a gray chevron pattern. Originally $118.99, now on sale for $61.99. Sybil Storage Bench

Wayfair

If you have a foyer, this espresso-coloured bench is a simple way to store your everyday shoes. Originally $623.99, now on sale for $1159.99. Abby Twin over Twin Bunk Bed

Wayfair

If your two toddlers love sharing a space together, invest in this bunk bed crafted from pinewood. The neutral finish is designed to go with just about any colour scheme. Originally $723.99, now on sale for $355.99. Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

Wayfair

This 10-inch foam mattress has the most 5-star reviews on the site. Why not buy one on sale and see what all the fuss is about? Queen-sized mattress originally $592.99, now on sale for $339.99. Cassiopeia Gel Fibre Pillow

Wayfair

No matter your sleep style, these pillows filled with 100% hypoallergenic polyester gel provide the softness and support you’ve always dreamed of. Originally $250.99 for a set of two, now on sale for $74.99. Everett 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier

Wayfair