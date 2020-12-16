NEWS
12/16/2020 21:48 EST

OPP Officer Charged With Fraud Linked To Gretzky Memorabilia Theft

The Great One's old items certainly hold a great value for hockey fans out there.

An Ontario Provincial Police Officer is facing fraud charges involving a Wayne Gretzky hockey stick after an investigation following the theft of over $637K worth of the hockey legend’s sport memorabilia.

Brantford, Ont. police arrested a 58-year-old man from Oakville, Ont. with theft and possession over $5,000. 

The recovered souvenirs include hockey jerseys from the “Great One’s” time with the LA Kings, Gretzky’s hockey shorts, and a Player-Of-The-Year award, all found in the home of Gretzky’s father, Walter. 

