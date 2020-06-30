WE Charity Walks Back Claim PM’s Office Reached Out Over $900M Program

Getty

OTTAWA —One of the co-founders of WE Charity says he “misspoke” when he told youth leaders that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s staff reached out in April to see if the organization would administer what became a $900-million federal student-aid program. The Canadian Press has obtained video of Marc Kielburger telling youth leaders during a conference call earlier this month that Trudeau’s office contacted the charity one day after the prime minister announced plans for the Canada Student Service Grant on April 22. Trudeau has been on the defensive since the government revealed last week that WE had been chosen to administer the grant program, which will provide students with up to $5,000 toward their education costs for volunteering for causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The attacks against the prime minister have included allegations of cronyism and questions about a conflict of interest as Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, both have longstanding connections with the Toronto-based organization. Trudeau has said WE will be paid only to cover its costs and that the non-partisan public service concluded that the WE organization was the only group in Canada with the capacity to run the volunteering program and reach the many thousands of young people who might sign up for it.

In the video, Kielburger describes Trudeau’s April announcement that the government planned to provide more money for summer jobs and volunteer positions as “substantive” given the challenges many young people are expected to face paying for their schooling during COVID-19. “Then the next day the Prime Minister’s Office kindly called us and said: ‘“You know that announcement we just made, would you be interested in helping us actually implement?’” Kielburger says in the recording. “After much consideration, we put up our hand and said: ‘Of course, we’re happy to be of assistance.’” The 43-year-old, who founded the WE Movement and associated youth charities with his brother Craig more than two decades ago and has since guided its growth into an international organization, backtracked on those assertions on Tuesday. “I misspoke,” Kielburger said in a statement. “Speaking loosely and enthusiastically, I incorrectly referred to the Prime Minister’s Office. In fact, the outreach came from unelected officials at Employment and Social Development Canada.” Kielburger went on to say that “contact came to WE Charity” from a senior assistant deputy minister the week of April 26 — the week after Trudeau’s announcement.

No one from the Prime Minister’s Office asked We Charity to administer the Canada Student Service Grant. Trudeau spokesman Alex Wellstead