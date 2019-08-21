The federal government says it is giving $3 million to a charity that supports young Canadians developing socially conscious businesses.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made the announcement on Wednesday with Craig Kielburger, co-founder of the WE Charity.

The money will go to the WE Social Entrepreneurs initiative, which provides skills building, mentorship and financial support to social enterprises led by young people.

