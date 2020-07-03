WE Charity, Feds Pull Plug On $900-Million Partnership Amid Backlash

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau appear on stage during a WE group event in New York City on Sept. 20, 2017. The prime minister says the recommendation to use WE for a federal program came from the public service.

OTTAWA — Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won’t manage the federal government’s $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer.

In a statement put out on Friday morning, Chagger says it’s a “mutually agreed upon decision.”

Since the charity founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger was announced as the manager of the program last week, the sole-sourced deal has been criticized because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s close relationship with the group.

Trudeau and Chagger have said repeatedly that the recommendation to use WE for the work came from the public service, not politicians.