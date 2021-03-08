Ethics Committee Summons Kielburgers To Testify After Brothers Reject Invite

OTTAWA — Members of the House of Commons ethics committee have unanimously voted to summon WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger to testify. Should the brothers not appear by this Friday to testify for at least three hours, the ethics committee has declared, they may face potential censure by the whole of the House of Commons. The brothers had been scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday. It was originally meant to be the final day of testimony in the committee’s probe of the charity’s now-cancelled deal with the federal government to manage a student services grant. But the charity noted in a statement last week that New Democrat MP Charlie Angus has requested that the RCMP and the Canada Revenue Agency investigate WE’s operations.

“While WE Charity would welcome and co-operate with any potential investigation conducted by these agencies, no organization should be subject to both an investigation of the same matters by a partisan parliamentary committee which wishes to carry out its own substitute investigation,” the statement said. The charity said it would therefore decline the requests to testify. Monday’s motion was originally put forward by the Conservatives, and amended by the NDP to set a deadline of Friday. “This is a direct challenge to the powers of Parliament to investigate spending and issues of insider access that are well within the purview of our committee,” Angus said of the brothers’ refusal to testify. “And it is well within the constitutional privileges that we have as democratically elected members representing the people of Canada.”

The Canadian Press Marc Kielburger, left, and Craig Kielburger, right, are pictured on CPAC as they appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in Ottawa on July 28, 2020.