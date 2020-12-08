Speakers’ Spotlight Facing Threats After Being Caught In WE Charity Crossfire

The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The deputy Conservative leader posted Speakers' Spotlight's toll-free phone number in a Facebook post and urged people to call to request the company release speaking fees earned by the Trudeau family over the past 12 years.

OTTAWA — A small business that used to book speaking engagements for Justin Trudeau and his family has been caught in the partisan crossfire of the WE Charity affair.

Martin Perelmuter, who co-founded Speakers’ Spotlight 25 years ago with his wife, Farah, says his company has been harassed and its employees intimidated and threatened since August.

That’s when Conservative MPs began publicly calling on the company to disclose speaking fees earned over the past 12 years by the prime minister, his wife, mother and brother — even though that would have contravened privacy laws.

In one Facebook post, which is still online, deputy Conservative leader Candice Bergen provided the company’s toll-free phone number and urged people to call to press the point.

Ever since, Perelmuter said Monday, his company has faced harassment, personal threats and a social media campaign he described as designed to discredit him and his wife and damage the reputation of their company, which was already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a leader of a small company, I feel that my first obligation is to ensure the physical, emotional and mental health, safety and well-being of our employees,” Perelmuter told the House of Commons ethics committee.

“For the first time in my 25-year career, I was in a situation where I didn’t feel that I could properly protect everyone from what was going on. We had to get the police involved. It was a really nasty situation.”

Perelmuter said one individual who responded to the Conservative call posted on Facebook his wife’s photo and private cellphone number, along with a rant “calling her disgusting and derogatory things”

“And so her phone started ringing day and night with all kinds of people calling. It was really unsettling.”

His voice breaking, Perelmuter said his wife “was in fear of her own personal safety for a while, she didn’t want to leave the house.”

Some of their 27 employees, particularly young women on staff, were also concerned about their safety, he said.

