The death of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson marks the first time in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s 147-year history that a fallen officer will not get a regimental funeral.



The 23-year veteran of the force was one of 22 known victims killed in what is now Canada’s worst mass shooting.



Regimental funerals usually see mourners and other members of law enforcement gather in large groups, but social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 made traditional proceedings unrealistic.



That’s why Canada’s National Federation of Police put out a call for a moment of silence and for citizens to wear something red on Friday, April 24. You can see how Canadians answered that call to action in the video above.