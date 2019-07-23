Meat Eaters Beef With The Weather Network Over Climate Change Video

The Weather Network faced backlash over the weekend after posting a video about the apparent need for people to reduce their consumption of red meat to fight climate change.

“Cutting back on beef is necessary and easy to do,” the network said in the video. “If you really want to save the planet, you could seriously consider limiting the amount of beef you eat,” the accompanying tweet read.

It was posted on Twitter and has since been deleted and republished with a correction, but that didn’t stop the controversy.

On Monday, the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) issued a statement saying they had met with the parent company of The Weather Network to discuss the controversial video.

“The video, based on a new report from the World Resources Institute, portrayed an inaccurate depiction of global beef production,” the national voice of cattle producers said. “During the meeting, CCA communicated the high level of concern expressed by beef producers across the country over the weekend.”