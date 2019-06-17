MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Cannabis infused gummy candy is displayed during the Cannabis World Congress at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018.

Five years in prison for selling cannabis gummies? Canada’s recently-announced rules on edible marijuana products ban the sale of any product that “can reasonably be considered appealing to a young person,” and that has some in the industry concerned. “A cookie is appealing to a kid, so can I make a cookie? Can I make a brownie? What do you mean by appealing to kids?” cannabis lawyer Trina Fraser asked, as quoted by Bloomberg. But a Health Canada official told media it’s easy to tell the difference. “There are chocolate bars that are designed and marketed to adult consumers and there are chocolates and candies that are marketed to kids.” Officials also warned that breaking the rule can mean a five-year prison sentence or $1 million fine. Many in the industry say the rule means popular cannabis gummies can’t be sold, but Health Canada suggested they just be made colourless. Watch: Cannabis jobs in Canada. Story continues below.

Amazon becomes world’s most valuable brand Online retailer Amazon has leapfrogged Apple to become the world’s most valuable brand, according to research from brand equity database BrandZ. The researchers credited “Amazon’s smart acquisitions that have led to new revenue streams” for the brand’s success. Other than Instagram, which saw its brand value rise, and Facebook, which stayed level, social media platforms “face challenges in terms of trust and desirability,” BrandZ said in a statement. Canada’s Lululemon was the second-fastest riser on the list behind Instagram, BrandZ noted.

BrandZ

No business case for TMX pipeline, ex-Liberal minister says The federal government is expected to issue a formal approval for the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion this week, but a former Liberal environment minister is urging Justin Trudeau’s cabinet to reject the move. David Anderson, who served as environment minister under prime ministers Jean Chretien and Paul Martin, wrote a letter to six cabinet members arguing the strategy to expand oil sales to Asia is unlikely to succeed. “There is no credible evidence to suggest that Asia is likely to be a reliable or a significant market for Alberta bitumen,” Anderson wrote, as quoted by the Canadian Press. Given that the federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018, it’s virtually a given Trudeau’s cabinet will approve the project.