Man Charged With Murder After 2 Young Boys Found Dead In Quebec

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP via Getty Images A Quebec police car is seen here in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, a suburb of Montreal, in April 2019. Police say a suspect in the deaths of two young boys turned himself in to police Sunday in Quebec City.

WENDAKE, Que. — A man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two young children in Wendake, Que.

Provincial police spokesman Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the 30-year-old man appeared in court by video-conference late Sunday after being interrogated by police.

Police were called to Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City, at around 2 a.m. Sunday after two bodies were found in a home.

Police said Sunday that the boys were aged two and five, and the suspect turned himself in to Quebec City police.

Community left reeling

The man appeared in court Monday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the Quebec prosecutor’s office.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him and his file has been postponed until Nov. 11.

Huron-Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui said Sunday that the boys’ deaths have shaken the entire community.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also offered his condolences, saying the entire province was devastated by the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2020.