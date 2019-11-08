Attack On Canadian-Owned Mine In Africa Exposes Risk Of Low-Cost Gold

NAIROBI/JOHANNESBURG/LONDON — As jihadists wreaked ever more havoc in the last two years, mining firms in Burkina Faso rolled out extra security measures, from barracks for government troops protecting them to safe rooms for workers behind barbed wire and mounds.

Expatriates generally fly in and out, while local staff still drive but in guarded convoys.

That has added millions of dollars to security costs for foreign companies, mainly from Canada and Australia, operating in the West African nation where industrial miners are forecast to produce 60 tonnes of gold this year.

Yet this week’s attack on a convoy ferrying hundreds of local employees and contractors from a mine owned by Canada’s Semafo has exposed how vulnerable firms still are.

At least 37 civilians died, with another 60 injured and dozens more feared missing.

“This is the deadliest incident targeting the mining industry, or any private businesses, in the Sahel since the 2013 In Amenas hostage crisis,” said Vincent Rouget, an analyst at Control Risks Group, referring to an attack on a gas plant in the Algerian desert that killed dozens of foreign hostages.

1,000 killed since 2016

There has been no claim for Wednesday’s ambush, but the modus operandi — a bomb attack on military escorts followed by gunmen unleashing bullets — suggested the involvement of Islamist groups.

They have been pushing south from strongholds in northern Mali to carry out attacks across much of Burkina Faso and parts of western Niger.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in Burkina Faso since 2016 and nearly 500,000 more have fled their homes, mainly this year. In this time, there have been dozens of attacks on industrial and small-scale mining operations.

After Wednesday’s attack, Semafo said its Boungou mine site remained secured, but it suspended operations there.

It is a dilemma for miners.

The region is seen as the gold industry’s final frontier, with large untapped reserves.

Lured by relatively low-cost mining, Semafo and others like Barrick, IAMGOLD, Endeavour Mining, and Resolute Mining, have invested billions there over the last decade, but expansion by al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked militants could force them to rethink.